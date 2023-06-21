Tse’k’wa society receives $400,000 on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — On a day celebrating the history, heritage and resilience of First Nations, the Tse’k’wa Heritage Society received $400,000 that will be used to make the historic site in Charlie Lake fully accessible for visitors.
Ovinitv presented a cheque on National Indigenous Peoples Day to Doig River First Nation councillor Garry Oker, who accepted the donation on behalf of the society.
The land Tse’k’wa, also known as the Charlie Lake cave, was purchased by Prophet River, West Moberly and Doig River First Nations in 2012. The Tse’k’wa Heritage Society was formed to preserve the historic site.
Executive director of the society Alyssa Currie said they will put the funding towards creating a museum for Indigenous artifacts found on the site and in the region and a place for people to gather.
“Primarily, the funds are going to support infrastructure development so that we can continue to welcome people to the site,” Currie explained.
“We still have a bit of construction left to do, and this is going to go a long way towards making this site accessible to as many people as possible.”
The society has recently been working on accessibility upgrades, making the path to the cave more accessible and adding accessible washroom facilities.
The artifacts located on the site prove the Beaver People were there 12 thousand years ago, showing their long existence in the region.
Prior to the funding announcement, Doig River First Nation’s drummers started the event with a song.
The audience included members from Prophet River First Nations, Doig River First Nations, and West Moberly First Nations, as well as members of the public and students from Charlie Lake Elementary School.
Prophet River First Nation member, as well as treasurer and secretary for the society, Diane Bigfoot, spoke on what she hopes the facility can be one day.
“We’ve worked very hard to develop the dream for Tse’k’wa. We’ve had different people providing us with some of the artifacts to come back to Tse’k’wa, so we house those still in hopes that someday, we’ll have the facility here to be able to host gatherings,” Bigfoot explained.
“Traditionally, our people used to gather, all the different nations, and right now, that’s what we have here. We have different nations coming here together, and that’s a good place to be.”
Laura Webb, from West Moberly First Nations and a board member of the society, acknowledged the work put into the site.
“We did a lot of work here, a lot of volunteer time we spent here,” Webb said. “Thank you for acknowledging everything that we’ve done, and we do it all for you, and we do it all for the future of our children.”
Tse’k’wa is not currently open to the public while they finish construction.
Many events are happening in Fort St. John for National Indigenous Peoples Day, including Northern Lights College’s event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring a barbecue, a keynote speaker and drummers.
Bert Bowes Middle School is hosting Tahltan Elder, David Rattray, to set up a tipi with the students and a hand games tournament after a lunch of hamburger soup and bannock.
Hudson’s Hope Elementary to Secondary School also held a day of Indigenous learning for its students, including a lunch provided by a number of chefs.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.