Tse’k’wa, Fort Nelson facilities receive funding for accessibility upgrades

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Tse’k’wa and two Fort Nelson facilities are among 14 tourism operations in northern B.C. to receive funding for accessibility accommodations.
Tse’k’wa will use the funding for accessibility upgrades to its archaeology dome and trails.
The Fort Nelson Heritage Museum will utilize the funding to ensure level access through its front door, and the Fort Nelson Visitor Centre will install automatic door openers on both public washroom doors.
“Northern BC Tourism Association is committed to developing an accessible and inclusive
tourism industry in northern BC that not only creates new opportunities for visitors but also
increases the quality of life for residents,” said Clint Fraser, the Northern BC Tourism Association CEO.
“Our team is proud to have contributed to a more equitable and inclusive tourism industry through the Accessibility Enhancement Fund.”
The funding is thanks to a $150,500 investment from PacificCan through the Tourism Relief Fund.
The Northern BC Tourism Association created the Accessibility Enhancement Program with the funding, which was launched last April.
According to the association, the program’s goal was to increase awareness and education about the benefits of accessibility in the tourism sector and remove barriers for residents and visitors.
Tse’k’wa had upgrades to its trails and other accessible infrastructure on the site in August after an accessibility assessment of the property was completed by Spinal Cord Injury BC last spring.
The complete list of operations benefitting from the program can be found on the Northern BC Tourism Association website.
