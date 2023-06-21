Peace Villa receives $54,747.99 from Have a Heart Radiothon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace Villa received $54,747.99 from last week’s Have a Heart Radiothon at Home Hardware.
Asuncion Sta. Maria, community giving and event coordinator for the Fort St. John Hospital Association said the funds will be used to purchase special chairs and tables for Peace Villa.
“These additions will significantly enhance the residents’ quality of life, providing them with increased comfort during meals, recreational activities, and visits from families,” said Sta. Maria in a release.
Dr. Henry Ma of Accent Dental and Apex Dental, and PETRONAS Canada corporately matched donations of $10,000 each.
Home Hardware also contributed $3,500 from till donations on top of hosting the event.
Donors also had the opportunity to enter a draw for two tickets to the Bryan Adams concert in Grande Prairie by making a minimum donation of $50.
Browns Socialhouse raised $3,755 through their charity barbecues earlier in the month, selling 544 over two events.
Coming up for the hospital association is the Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch Tournament from June 24th to 26th to raise money for the cancer treatment and diagnostic fund.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.