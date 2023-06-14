Strike Out Cancer: Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch Tournament kicks off next weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch Tournament will make its return next weekend for its 12th year running.
The event was originally organized in memory of Arnie Isberg who passed away from cancer. Isberg’s friend, Dan Ruttan, passed away eight days before the first tournament twelve years ago. Now, the tournament is held in both their memories.
The tournament fundraises for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s cancer diagnostic and treatment fund. The fund is generally utilized to purchase equipment for the Fort St. John Hospital’s cancer clinic.
Last year, the tournament raised $15,650 for the fund.
The tournament will feature a variety of events and activities, including the “Light for Life – Join the Fight” luminary ceremony, team contests and relay races, and beer gardens.
The Arnie Isberg Memorial Tournament kicks off at the Taylor Baseball Fields from June 23rd to 25th.
More information about the tournament can be found on the event’s Facebook Page.
