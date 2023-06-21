Child Development Centre recieves $10,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Child Development Centre (CDC) in Fort St. John received $10,000 in grant funding this week that will be used to cover repairs, maintenance and painting at the facility.
The executive director of the CDC, Tana Millner, said the funding comes from Vermilion Energy’s Ways of Caring grant. Clarence Malbeuf from Vermilion Energy presented a cheque to the centre on Monday.
“He popped in to give us the proceeds, and it was lovely,” Millner said.
She said a portion of the money will also go towards the centre’s client assistance fund, which supports families needing to purchase equipment.
The CDC held a 50th Anniversary Open House and 50th Anniversary Talent Show earlier this year.
The CDC is a non-profit that has been supporting children with special needs and their families in Fort St. John and the surrounding areas since 1973.
