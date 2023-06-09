Local families celebrate CDC’s 50th anniversary at open house barbecue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Multiple families in Fort St. John attended the Child Development Centre’s (CDC) open house barbecue on Wednesday to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary.
The celebration included games, face painting, a bouncy castle, and plenty of food for parents and their children to enjoy.
CDC executive director Tana Millner said the event allowed local families to connect with each other while learning about the services that the centre offers.
“It was the right amount of people and people who really needed to know what the CDC does,” Millner said.
The barbecue was staffed by volunteers from SurePoint group, who, according to Millner, reached out to the CDC once they heard the centre was planning to host the open house.
“They donated all the food and set up everything. It was just amazing. They’re a fantastic community partner,” Millner said.
The open house was just part of the 50th-anniversary events the centre has planned for this year. Anniversary events kicked off in March with the CDC’s successful talent show, which raised over $91,000.
Millner said the centre’s next anniversary event will be a gala slated for October 21st.
The CDC’s annual charity golf tournament will be held at Lakepoint Golf Course on September 10th and will have a black-tie theme, meaning participants must wear ballgowns or tuxedos while playing.
Those interested in registering for the tournament can do so online or pick up registration forms at the CDC.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website or email [email protected]
