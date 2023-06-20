Seven year anniversary of Denny Poole being reported missing

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — It has been seven years since Denny Poole went missing, according to Dawson Creek RCMP.
Police received a report on March 12th, 2016, of two male youths walking along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw River who required police assistance.
Police reportedly patrolled the area, and one of the youths was located on the Old Alaska Highway, but he was alone.
It appeared the two had been separated, and Poole continued walking along the Highway toward Fort St. John while the other youth turned back to Dawson Creek.
Police were told Poole was last seen walking across the Kiskatinaw River Bridge on the Alaska Highway at approximately 7:10 p.m. on March 12th, 2016.
At the time of his disappearance, Poole was described as approximately 130 pounds, between five feet, six inches and six feet tall, with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a size ten men’s Osiris hightop shoes (purple, green, blue and black), blue jeans, a grey DC hoodie, and a black flat-brimmed hat.
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, with the Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating leads and following up on information already provided.
Many resources have been used, including the RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Support Services, Search and Rescue and local community assistance.
Anyone with information on Poole’s case is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.