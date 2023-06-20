Northern Health selects new president, CEO

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Northern Health’s Board of Directors selected Ciro Panessa as the next president and CEO of the health authority.
Panessa will be starting in the new role on September 5th, 2023.
In a release on Tuesday, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, welcomed the new CEO of Northern Health.
“Ciro brings a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit people in the north, and I look forward to working together to continue to improve the healthcare services that people rely on,” Dix said.
“I would also like to thank Cathy Ulrich for her many years of exceptional dedicated service to the people of Northern B.C. and wish her well during her retirement.”
The NH Board conducted the search and selection process, which reportedly attracted an impressive pool of internal and external candidates, according to a release.
The process included multiple interviews, testing and reference checks.
“The board is very happy with our selection of Ciro Panessa as the next President & CEO,” said Colleen Nyce, Chair of the Northern Health Board of Directors.
“We are especially pleased that after the rigorous selection process, we were able to find our next leader from within the Northern Health organization.”
Born in Prince Rupert and raised in Vancouver, Panessa holds a bachelor’s and master’s of science in nursing from the University of British Columbia and a family nurse practitioner advanced graduate diploma from Athabasca University.
Before relocating to northern B.C., he worked in the Ministry of Health as a director in the blood-borne pathogens department.
Panessa has received the Premier’s Award for Innovation, the UBC Young Alumnus Award, a CIHR Fellowship for the National Canadian Research Training Program in Hepatitis C and the Canadian Nurses Foundation Fellowship for Hepatology Nursing.
“We continue to be grateful that Cathy Ulrich will continue to lead Northern Health in her role as President & CEO until Ciro’s start date,” added Colleen Nyce.
“Please join me in congratulating Ciro and welcoming him to the President & CEO role, as well as in thanking Cathy for her many years of dedicated service to the people of Northern BC.”
Ulrich’s last day as president and CEO will be Friday, September 1st, 2023, and she has agreed to be available to the NH Board to support the CEO orientation and transition process in the fall.
