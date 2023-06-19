NRRM applies for UBCM funding for social, housing, transportation needs strategy

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) applied to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Complete Communities Program for up to $150,000 in funding to support social, housing, and transportation needs.
The project seeks to analyze identified gaps and their effects in a single study, resulting in a Complete Community Needs Strategy. According to the province’s website, a “complete community” aims to provide housing that meets community needs while accommodating people at all stages of life and offers a wide range of employment opportunities, amenities, and services within a 15 to 20-minute walk.
The NRRM’s 2023 budget includes Housing/Community Needs assessment and a Local Transportation Solutions Project, with both projects dependent on grant funding. The Complete Communities Program would fund both of these projects.
Basic ground transportation has been a chronic problem for local residents and visitors, and recent losses in taxi and car services have contributed to the ongoing struggle.
“The absence of local ground transportation options continues to have a number of negative impacts on the quality of life of residents and economic development,” said chief administrative officer Scott Barry in a report presented to council on June 12th.
Barry wrote that multiple interrelated gaps exist between transportation and social needs, and an extensive project scope is needed to strategize solutions.
The NRRM’s 2023 budget includes $20,000 allocated to transportation solutions and $18,200 to update a housing and community needs assessment.
The UBCM Complete Communities Program was established to support local governments and Treaty First Nations in community goals. This includes assessments to provide funding for housing needs, supply and location, transportation options, infrastructure investment, and servicing decisions.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.