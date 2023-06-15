Summer Events: Art Galleries, Movies, Racing, and More

Hey everyone!
This is the first issue of the Energetic Summer Newsletter! Every week, I will be showcasing a different summer attraction in northeast B.C. and telling you all about upcoming events. With the wildfires, everyone is looking for something they can do inside out of the smoke. What better way to do that than to check out some of the art galleries that northeast B.C. has to offer? Plus, scroll to the bottom for a list of events happening this weekend!
Peace Gallery North
Housed in the North Peace Cultural Centre, this wonderful gallery always has a collection from various local artists. There is also a collection of items for sale if you’re in the market for a quick gift. The exhibit for this month is celebrating Filipino Canadian Culture with a beautiful mix of art, unity, and storytelling. This exhibit is available until June 24.
Dawson Creek Art Gallery
Located in an old grain elevator, this local gallery is a great place to see what the artists of Dawson Creek have to offer. They are currently planning their 40th Annual Art Auction titled Come Fly with Me. Happening on June 23 at the Northern Lights College Aircraft Maintenance Hanger, you can bid on local art and more with a silent and live auction.
Open Sky 2023
This art show is organized by Arts North East. Open Sky provides an opportunity for regional artists to exhibit their work throughout the region. You can see the award-winning work at the Tamarack Hall in the Chetwynd Rec Centre until June 22. Plus, you can even meet the 2023 Open Sky Artist in Residence Hilde Kirschbaum!
Chetwynd Chainsaw Carvings
While this is actually outside and not an official gallery, I highly recommend you to drive through Chetwynd and check out all of the chainsaw carvings! They had their annual International Chainsaw Carving Championship earlier this month which means there are even new pieces to behold for anyone who has gone before.
Did we miss any? Let us know by emailing [email protected]
Events Happening June 16-18, 2023
- Movies in the Park: Mummies | Fort St John | June 16
- Crafty Night Out | Fort St John | June 16
- An Evening of Music | Fort St John | June 16
- Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd | Fort St John | June 16
- Crochet & Knit Club | Fort Nelson | June 16
- Northern Lights Raceway’s 25th Anniversary Hotte Bucks | Fort St John | June 16-18
- Pottery Workshop w/ Dori Braun | Dawson Creek | June 17
- Introduction to Tai Chi Class | Fort St John | June 17
- Teen Night at the Library | Fort Nelson | June 17
- Daddy and Me: At the Drive-In! | Fort St John | June 17
- Taylor Speedway Hit to Pass | Taylor | June 17
- North Peace Museum Yard Sale | Fort St John | June 17
- Cribbage Classic | Fort St John | June 18
Want to let us know about an event? Email us at [email protected]
Thanks for Reading!
