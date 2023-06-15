Fort St. John’s first Seniors Expo “wildly successful”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies says Fort St. John’s first Seniors Expo was “wildly successful,” with over 200 seniors in attendance.
Davies hosted the event at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre on June 15th, aiming to connect seniors with services available to them in Fort St. John.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in this community that people just don’t know about,” Davies said.
The local politician says 30 exhibitors were represented at the expo, including Abbeyfield House, Meals on Wheels and the RCMP.
The expo happened to land on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which Davies was unaware of.
“It was actually a convenient day to have it,” Davies said.
The event included lunch, keynote speakers and time for seniors to check out the vendors.
“It’s a trade show aimed at seniors only,” Davies said.
The MLA says he received an overwhelming response from seniors hoping that the event will be held again in the future.
To seniors that could not make it to the event, he encouraged them to reach out to his office for help and watch out for the event next year.
Next year, he hopes to find a way to accommodate more vendors and more seniors.
Davies can be reached at 250-263-0101 and through email at [email protected]
