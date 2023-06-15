Fort St. John North Peace Museum update: Additions constantly being made to Charlie Lake exhibit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — June is the busiest month at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum. We are nearly booked solid with guided tours and educational programs throughout this month. Despite the chaos of juggling everything else that happens here on top of these educational initiatives, we love being able to interact with the students and watch them make connections between the past and their lives today.
This year, students are reconnecting with the rich biodiversity of the North Peace. We’ve done a record number of Wild Animals of the North Peace programs this spring, and we’ve also had students try out the interactive parts of the Charlie Lake Conservation Society’s special exhibit, The Lake Next Door. They walk through a bat cave, crawl inside a beaver lodge, sort blocks by plants and animals, compare their height to that of a moose, and more.
The Charlie Lake Conservation Society is constantly adding to this exhibit. They’ve brought in a fabulous collection of animal skulls and keep bringing in new insects from the lake for the aquarium (where visitors can view and identify them with the help of magnifying glasses). Stay tuned for some cool programs and presentations that will tie in with this exhibit this summer!
We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Fort St. John again this Canada Day. We will have a brand-new scavenger hunt ready to go that includes the recently opened Allen House. We have prizes for kids and adults alike who complete the scavenger hunt. There is free admission to all our buildings as well as our inside exhibits (including the Charlie Lake Conservations Society’s exhibit, The Lake Next Door).
Don’t forget to browse our amazing gift shop as well and support the North Peace Historical Society, which owns and operates the museum and is celebrating its 60th year of preserving and presenting local history.
Learn about how Fort St. John’s main cemetery came to be and some notable people buried there on our Original Cemetery Tour on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. Did you miss our Woodlawn Tour Cemetery Tour in May? Join us on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. to hear more about the nurses, ranchers, Alaska Highway workers, and farmers buried there. Cemetery tours are $10 at the gate.
Written by Heather Sjoblom, Fort St. John North Peace Museum Curator
