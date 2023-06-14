Rain diminishing fire behaviour near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The rain in the Tumbler Ridge area is expected to diminish wildfire behaviour in the South Peace Complex for at least a few days, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, part of the South Peace Complex, is approximately 25,095 hectares.
Forrest Tower, a fire information officer with BCWS, said the fire received about 15 millilitres of rain on Tuesday, and crews expect the rain to diminish wildfire behaviour for three or four days.
He said as of Wednesday, 110 wildland firefighters, 45 structure protection personnel, nine helicopters, 48 pieces of heavy equipment, and 29 support staff are working on the complex.
Crews are still focusing on the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire’s west flank, closest to Tumbler Ridge, executing direct attack and mop-up operations.
Heavy equipment is continuing to establish containment lines around the west flank.
The fire information officer also said structure protection personnel are still demobilizing from Tumbler Ridge.
The Peavine Creek wildfire, also part of the South Peace Complex, is approximately 4,141 hectares.
Tower said crews are continuing mop-up operations from the planned ignition on the fire’s south side earlier in the week.
On the fire’s north flank, crews continue to extinguish hot spots along a guard created across Highway 52.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
According to Tower, the fires are likely to be noticeable from Tumbler Ridge and will continue to burn for many weeks, but the wildfire risk is low.
Area restrictions were recently issued around both fires in the South Peace Complex, and evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
