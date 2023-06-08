Evacuation order issued for Peavine Creek wildfire

An evacuation order and alert have been issued for the Peavine Creek wildfire.
The Peavine Creek wildfire is currently 1,250 hectares and is believed to have been caused by lightning. The fire is considered out of control.
The order applies to the following areas:
- from the BC/Alberta border west to Gunter Bridge;
- southwest along with One Island Lake Road to the One Island Lake Bridge;
- from that point, continuing east/southeast following the Kiskatinaw River, then east along Cutbank Creek to the Cutbank Dam at Hwy 52E;
- following South along the west side of Hwy 52E to km 212;
- east to a point of intersection with the BC/Alberta border; and
- north along the BC/Alberta border for 14.5 km.
This order does not apply to First Nations communities or municipalities as they issue their own orders and alerts.
An evacuation alert has been also put in place for the area and replaces the alert issued for West Kitkatinaw River, which has been cancelled as some of the properties in that original alert area are now under Peavine Creek evacuation order. Areas not affected by the new order are now under the alert for the Peavine Creek wildfire.
The Kelly Lake community and areas listed below that were previously under the West Kiskatinaw evacuation alert are now under the Peavine Creek evacuation alert, including the following areas:
- from the BC/Alberta border east past km 235 of Hwy 52E;
- south to the One Island Lake Bridge;
- northeast along the north side of One Island Lake road to Gunter Bridge;
- east to the BC/Alberta Border; and
- north along the BC/Alberta border for 22 km.
As well as areas:
- from km 212 of Hwy 52E south along the east side of the Hwy to KM 194;
- east to the BC/Alberta border;
- north along the BC/Alberta border for 21.5 km; and
- east to Km 212 of Hwy 52E.
Head to the PRRD’s website for information on what to do under an evacuation alert or order.
The 9,600-hectare West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is considered out of control and is believed to have been caused by lightning.
The PRRD expanded its evacuation order for the fire on Thursday, and the District of Tumbler Ridge issued its own order the same day.
