Tumbler Ridge residents may be able to return home soon: BCWS

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Tumbler Ridge residents may be able to return home in a matter of days due to decreased wildfire activity from the 19,714-hectare West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
The West Kiskatinaw wildfire’s west flank, which is the closest to Tumbler Ridge, has been the focus of crews over the past few days, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).
The section of the fire closest to Bearhole Lake Road, the boundary BCWS has been working with, has exhibited less aggressive wildfire behaviour.
Crews continue to work on the fire’s west flank, including two unit crews working on either side of Highway 52, doing direct attack and mop-up operations.
Heavy equipment has been working to establish containment lines around the west flank, but BCWS says access to certain areas has been a challenge.
BCWS says rain is also expected in the area on Tuesday afternoon, and helicopters are actively bucketing the fire as long as they can get off the ground.
Structure protection crews have been working in Tumbler Ridge and on the edges of the community, so local authorities will need to give them time to demobilize before residents can return home.
Demobilization is expected to start on Tuesday, June 13th.
On the fire’s east flank, structure protection personnel have been testing and maintaining systems in the One Island Lake area, and crews have been working in anticipation of northward growth.
Air tankers supported ground crews on Monday, and a two-kilometre retardant line was established next to the community.
BCWS says One Island Lake remains a priority for structure protection and ground crews as winds are expected to push the fire toward the area.
The Peavine Creek wildfire remains out of control at approximately 3,269 hectares, and crews continue work on planned ignitions and containment lines.
Area restrictions were recently issued around both fires in the South Peace Complex, and evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
For the latest information on road closures, check DriveBC.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.