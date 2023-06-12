Spark Women’s Leadership Conference rescheduled for September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference has been rescheduled for September 20th and 21st at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.
Jennifer Moore, with Spark Women’s Leadership Conference, stands by the decision to reschedule the conference due to the wildfires in the immediate area.
“People wouldn’t have been focused if their emotions were high and anxiety was high at that time, so it wasn’t the right time,” Moore said.
The organization needed to make sure the venue, vendors, and committee members were still available for the later date and ensure the speakers could still attend.
“When we secure speakers with our normal dates, they put them in their calendar in November, so this is a much shorter timeframe,” Moore explained.
She says the “stars aligned,” and everything could be rescheduled for September.
Moore says the committee is very thankful for everyone’s understanding, including ticket holders, vendors, and sponsors.
For ticket holders, the ticket will roll forward to the new date, and in-person tickets are still available. Virtual tickets will be available for purchase until the morning of September 18th.
If ticket holders cannot attend the event, the committee encourages them to transfer registration to another individual.
However, refunds will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The deadline for refund requests is August 31st.
Transfer changes or refund requests can be submitted to [email protected]
For more information, visit Spark Women’s Leadership Conference’s website.
