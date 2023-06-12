South Peace Complex fires show slight growth over weekend

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires, located in the South Peace Complex, showed slight growth over the weekend.
According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire saw the most growth on Sunday as a result of clear blue skies, wind, and direct sunlight increasing fire activity.
The West Kiskatinaw River fire is currently approximately 19,714 hectares.
Winds from the northwest are pushing the fire southeast, according to BCWS. The wildfire service said the fire had a five-kilometre run, but it didn’t threaten infrastructure or human life
Crews continue work along Bearhole Lake Road by establishing hand and machine guards.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
The BCWS says their main concern on Monday is the One Island Lake area due to the winds pushing the fire toward the northeast.
BCWS has mobilized several structure protection units, personnel, and ground crews to the One Island Lake community, along with air tankers working throughout Monday afternoon to establish an approximately two-kilometre retardant line.
The fire service is hopeful for some reprieve from potential rainfall forecasted for Tuesday. If there is none, winds are expected to increase fire behaviour.
With the recent shift in wind conditions, BCWS is hoping to be able to conduct planned ignition operations Monday afternoon.
The Peavine Creek fire showed growth as well and is now approximately 3,269 hectares.
BCWS says crews are working west of Highway 52, where the Peavine Creek fire has crossed the highway, to build a machine guard both west and east of the highway.
Crews are working through the night to establish containment lines and extinguish any hotspots.
Smoky conditions will continue to linger across the region due to the shift in winds.
Area restrictions were recently issued around both fires in the South Peace Complex, and evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
For the latest information on road closures, check DriveBC.
