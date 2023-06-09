Fort St. John robbery suspect looking at multiple charges

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man who police say robbed the Charlie Lake General Store and a Fort St. John Subway on June 3rd has been arrested and is facing a slew of charges.
Fort St. John RCMP said after asking the public to identify the suspect on June 7th, officers received a tip which led to the arrest of Zury Reschke on Thursday.
Police said BC Crown Prosecution Services have approved multiple charges against Reschke. He is facing two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
After his arrest on Thursday, Reschke was held in custody for court and will appear on June 15th.
“Working together with the public created additional leads which led to this quick arrest,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.
Neustaeter thanked both the media and the public for their help.
Police received a report of a robbery in progress at the Charlie Lake store at 12677 Charlie Lake Frontage Road around 9:03 p.m. on June 3rd.
Twenty minutes later, a man wearing the same clothing from the Charlie Lake robbery and carrying a shotgun robbed a Subway at 9316 Alaska Road North in Fort St John.
