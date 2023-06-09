Bert Ambrose student takes first place at speech contest

A grade 5 Bert Ambrose Elementary student took first place in the District Speech Contest on Tuesday.
A group of students with a few holding certificates on stage underneath a Canada and B.C. flag.
Anne Roberts Young School hosted a District Speech Contest on Tuesday. (Anne Roberts Young School, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A grade 5 Bert Ambrose Elementary student took first place in the District Speech Contest on Tuesday.

Held at Anne Roberts Young Elementary School, 11 elementary schools participated in the competition, with three students from each.

“We were really excited to host the event, and we were really pleased with the performances of all the participants,” said Melissa DeGroot, Anne Roberts Young’s vice principal. 

“They did an outstanding job.” 

Ben, a grade 5 student from Bert Ambrose, took first place with his speech called Why Books are the Best Form of Art.

In second place was a grade 6 student from C.M. Finch, Kele, and her speech was on the dangers of vaping.

Adalyn, a grade 5 student from Anne Roberts Young, won third place with her speech addressing injustice and inequalities between males and females in professional sports.

She tied for third with Priele, a grade 5 student from Margaret Ma Murray who conducted a speech on pencil crayons.

Schools were also awarded aggregate trophies; C.M. Finch received first, Bert Ambrose was awarded second, and Margaret Ma Murray received third.

