Stoddart Creek wildfire is being held, still burning inside perimeter

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The Stoddart Creek wildfire remains classified as being held, meaning it is not expected to grow outside the preset boundaries, though it continues to burn inside the fire’s perimeter.
BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) says there have been flare-ups within the perimeter and additional smoke, which is expected as the active fire finds unburnt fuel within the fire’s perimeter.
Despite this, the fire is expected to stay within the preset perimeter of just under 30,000 hectares.
According to BCWS, one unit crew, one helicopter, and four pieces of heavy equipment are still responding to the Stoddart Creek wildfire.
There are approximately 27 fires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
For the latest information on wildfires, visit BCWS’ website.
