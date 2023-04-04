City opens applications for Business Façade Improvement Program

The City of Fort St. John is now accepting applications for the Business Façade Improvement program for its 2023 intake.
By News April 4, 2023 2 minutes of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

Fort St. John City Hall
Fort St. John City Hall. (Katherine Caddel, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is now accepting applications for the Business Façade Improvement program for its 2023 intake.

Funded by the Mayor’s Standing Committee on Community Economic Recovery and the Northern Development Initiative Trust, the program is to improve the visual appeal of local businesses in the downtown area through exterior renovations or signage.

“We are committed to supporting our local businesses and ensuring that downtown remains the economic, social, and cultural heart of our community,” said Mayor Lilia Hansen.

Through this program, businesses in the downtown development permit area can receive a one-time, 50 per cent reimbursement grant up to a maximum of $5,000. For corner buildings, each side of the building is eligible for up to $5,000, for a maximum of $10,000

A map of the City of Fort St. John with a red highlight around the downtown area.
The downtown development permit area. (City of Fort St. John)

The grant can be used for façades, murals, siding, lighting, awnings, and architectural features.

“Over the past several years, numerous façade improvement projects have been completed resulting in the enhanced aesthetic of our downtown area,” said Hansen.

“With the support of the Northern Development Initiative Trust, we are excited to continue the efforts to improve the downtown area by providing financial support to local businesses.”

Applications must be submitted by April 27th, 2023.

For more information and how to apply, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.