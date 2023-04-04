City opens applications for Business Façade Improvement Program

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is now accepting applications for the Business Façade Improvement program for its 2023 intake.
Funded by the Mayor’s Standing Committee on Community Economic Recovery and the Northern Development Initiative Trust, the program is to improve the visual appeal of local businesses in the downtown area through exterior renovations or signage.
“We are committed to supporting our local businesses and ensuring that downtown remains the economic, social, and cultural heart of our community,” said Mayor Lilia Hansen.
Through this program, businesses in the downtown development permit area can receive a one-time, 50 per cent reimbursement grant up to a maximum of $5,000. For corner buildings, each side of the building is eligible for up to $5,000, for a maximum of $10,000
The grant can be used for façades, murals, siding, lighting, awnings, and architectural features.
“Over the past several years, numerous façade improvement projects have been completed resulting in the enhanced aesthetic of our downtown area,” said Hansen.
“With the support of the Northern Development Initiative Trust, we are excited to continue the efforts to improve the downtown area by providing financial support to local businesses.”
Applications must be submitted by April 27th, 2023.
For more information and how to apply, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.
