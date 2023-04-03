Public survey following Rose Prairie community meeting

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has posted a survey on the Rose Prairie Water Station after a community meeting in March.
The PRRD hosted the meeting for Area B on March 30th for residents to discuss the water station and allow the PRRD to give necessary information to residents.
Following the meeting, the PRRD released a survey on the Rose Prairie Water Station for residents to give feedback.
The feedback received from the survey will help gauge support and assist in the board’s decision on next steps and recommendations, which will be discussed at their regional board meeting on May 18th.
The survey can be found on the PRRD’s website.
