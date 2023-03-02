PRRD to host community meeting in Rose Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is planning to host a community meeting to give Area B residents an update on the Rose Prairie water station.
The meeting will be held in Rose Prairie and hosted by Area B director Jordan Kealy.
According to the PRRD, the meeting will also give residents the opportunity to provide feedback to the district.
The meeting will also be a chance for the PRRD to provide information about its services for residents, such as solid waste management, North East BC alerts, seasonal cleanup, and the grant writer services program.
PRRD communications coordinator Kassandra Foster said some residents might remember this type of meeting as “roundtables” from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last in-person community meeting for Area B was in 2020 with former (now alternate) Director Karen Goodings,” Foster said.
“The PRRD is excited to return to more in-person community events now that COVID-19 restrictions are no longer an obstacle.”
The Rose Prarie water station was originally closed back in March 2021 after high levels of explosive gas were detected at the plant.
The meeting will take place on March 30th at the Rose Prairie Curling Club Hall at 4:00 p.m.
The PRRD encourages residents to RSVP to the event through the PRRD’s Facebook event page.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!