Local pleads guilty to sexual assault charges from 2007

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local veterinarian pleaded guilty last November to three out of four charges stemming from a sexual assault that occurred in 2007.
Justin Sewell pleaded guilty to sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images and voyeurism on November 15th, 2022.
On February 23rd of this year, the courts fixed a date for his sentencing hearing, scheduled for July 10th to 14th, 2023.
Sewell was charged following a sexual assault investigation into an incident in Charlie Lake in 2007.
Fort St. John RCMP started their investigation in 2019 after the allegations were reported.
According to the BC Prosecution Service, Sewell is still on bail and not in custody.
