Local artist, actor spotted in Netflix show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s own Adam Kirschner was spotted in a new Netflix show, The Night Agent, which is in the top 10 shows in Canada this week.
Fort St. John councillor Byron Stewart shared his find on Facebook Wednesday night, saying Kirschner was in episodes nine and ten of the new series.
Kirschner says he’s lived in Vancouver since 2015 and is now a full-time actor and voice actor.
“I make music and moved down here to record my first album,” Kirschner said.
“And then, while I was here, I ended up moving in with a bunch of actors.”
He decided to try his hand at acting by taking a few classes before taking voice acting roles.
“In the last couple of years, I started doing film and TV as well,” Kirschner said.
He’s been in Debris, Woke, Motherland: Fort Salem and iZombie, and he will be in a Godzilla series coming out later this year or early next year.
In addition to his burgeoning acting career, he joined TikTok a couple of years ago and has amassed a large number of followers.
“Through that, one of my songs kind of went a little bit viral on Spotify, and now just cracked over four million plays,” Kirschner explained.
His song Elvis going viral got the attention of a couple of record labels in the U.S., and he signed with AntiFragile Music, an indie label based in New York.
He released Gun Shy as a single two weeks ago, preceding an album coming out in August that Kirschner recorded solo, playing every instrument on it. He calls his music “alternative indie rock.”
For those interested in hearing his music, he will be coming to Fort St. John with his band to play at The Lido this summer.
Kirschner said he worked there with his dad, the owner, before leaving for Vancouver.
Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but keep an eye on the Lido’s pages to see Noble Son live in June.
To keep up with Kirschner, click here for his link tree.
