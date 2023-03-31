Coastal GasLink pipes 98 per cent complete in Peace region

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The pipeline for Coastal GasLink is 98 per cent in the Peace River region, according to a TC Energy presentation to the Peace River Regional District (PRRD).
The presentation given to the PRRD at their meeting on March 30th revealed that approximately 137 kilometres of pipes had been laid in the Peace River region.
Clean-up, hydro-testing, and reclamation are currently being done in the Groundbirch and Lone Prairie areas, and the final pipe installation in the Merrick Mountain area is taking place.
TC Energy also reported that of the $1.5 billion spent on local contracting and employment, $320 million of it was spent in the Peace River region.
The presentation also announced that the Wilde Lake compressor station had been completed.
Overall, TC Energy said the project was 84 per cent complete, with over 500 kilometres of the total 670-kilometre pipeline already installed.
Once completed, the Coastal GasLink project will deliver liquid natural gas from northeastern B.C. to the Kitimat Meter station.
The full TC Energy presentation on Coastal Gaslink can be viewed below:
