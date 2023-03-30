Local governments receive funding for emergency support services

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
TAYLOR, B.C. — Four municipalities in the Peace region are among over 50 First Nations and local governments receiving funding to improve emergency support services (ESS).
Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Hudson’s Hope and Taylor are among the communities receiving funding from the provincial government.
Over $2.2 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will reportedly support communities to expand their capacity to provide ESS through volunteer recruitment, retention, training and purchasing equipment.
Funds can also assist in modernizing local ESS programs to move toward digital registration and reporting.
Funding will promote knowledge sharing, enhance mutual aid between communities, and allow applicants to host communities for evacuees, according to the province.
Taylor will receive $20,000 for the 2023 Taylor ESS Training Project.
Chetwynd will utilize $17,471.94 to purchase emergency support equipment.
Dawson Creek will use over $40,000 for recruitment in the region with Pouce Coupe.
Hudson’s Hope will utilize $13,980 for ESS mobility.
For more information on the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, visit the Union of BC Municipalities website.
