Local governments receive funding for emergency support services

Four municipalities in the Peace region are among over 50 First Nations and local governments receiving funding to improve emergency support services (ESS).
By News March 30, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

An aerial shot of a small town located in a valley.
An aerial shot of Taylor. (The District of Taylor.)

TAYLOR, B.C. — Four municipalities in the Peace region are among over 50 First Nations and local governments receiving funding to improve emergency support services (ESS).

Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Hudson’s Hope and Taylor are among the communities receiving funding from the provincial government.

Over $2.2 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will reportedly support communities to expand their capacity to provide ESS through volunteer recruitment, retention, training and purchasing equipment.

Funds can also assist in modernizing local ESS programs to move toward digital registration and reporting.

Funding will promote knowledge sharing, enhance mutual aid between communities, and allow applicants to host communities for evacuees, according to the province.

Taylor will receive $20,000 for the 2023 Taylor ESS Training Project.

Chetwynd will utilize $17,471.94 to purchase emergency support equipment.

Dawson Creek will use over $40,000 for recruitment in the region with Pouce Coupe.

Hudson’s Hope will utilize $13,980 for ESS mobility.

For more information on the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, visit the Union of BC Municipalities website.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.