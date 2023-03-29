Powder King for sale for $8.25 million

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
MACKENZIE, B.C. — A Northern B.C. ski resort known for its snow conditions is up for sale for $8,250,000.
The offering that recently went up through Colliers International includes Powder King Mountain and Azouzetta Lake Resort.
The owners felt it was time to sell the resort and “move on with their lives and do something else,” said realtor Mark Lester.
The ski hill features 900 acres, 37 runs, three lifts and over 40 feet of annual snowfall. Powder King is also “ranked #4 in North America and #1 in Canada for snow.”
The listing includes a 50-room hostel-style hotel, dining room, lodge with a licensed pub, and cafeteria-style restaurant.
There is also a recently renewed 60-year development agreement and master plan that will allow for the expansion and acquisition of Crown Land.
The lake resort is reportedly the only resort on the 340-acre Azouzetta Lake and includes five duplex cabins, two A-frame cabins, four extended-stay cabins with full kitchens and 25 campsites. The land consists of a gas station, a convenience store, a cafe, a sandy beach, a boat launch and a dock, all located six kilometres from Powder King.
For more information on Powder King, visit its website or Colliers International’s listing for details on the property for sale.
