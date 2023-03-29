Potential service interruptions for maternity and emergency surgeries in Dawson Creek

Maternity and emergency surgery services at Dawson Creek hospital could experience service interruptions due to a “gap in anesthesiology coverage.” 
March 29, 2023

A large red brick building.
Dawson Creek Hospital (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Maternity and emergency surgery services at Dawson Creek hospital could experience service interruptions due to an “unexpected gap in anesthesiology coverage.” 

Northern Health media relations Eryn Collins says the shortage is “likely” to interrupt services for maternity and emergency surgeries from the evening of Friday, March 31st, to the morning of Monday, April 3rd. 

According to Collins, expecting maternity patients in the area have been made aware of the possible interruptions, and support has been provided. 

“The availability of anesthesiology support is essential to safe maternity care, as it is required for a number of unpredictable procedures such as C-sections,” Collins said.

“We recognize that having expectant or pregnant mothers travel to give birth can be disruptive and inconvenient, but patient safety and sustainability of the service must come first.”

Collins says that other maternity wards, emergency room physicians, and nursing units in the region have been alerted of this temporary interruption and that patients may need to be re-routed. 

Earlier this week, Northern Health issued an advisory warning of possible diversions at the Chetwynd General Hospital. 

