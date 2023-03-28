Potential diversion expected at Chetwynd General Hospital

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
CHETWYND, B.C. — Northern Health is advising Chetwynd residents that the Chetwynd General Hospital may be on diversion in the coming days.
The service interruption will take place in the emergency department due to limited staff, according to the health authority.
Coverage that cannot be maintained may lead to diversions to other area hospitals or clinics on short notice, according to Northern Health.
The health authority does not have a timeline for when the possible interruption will end but said those who require life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the appropriate facility.
Northern Health’s partners in patient transfer and local health services will be notified if a diversion is required, and signage will be posted at the facility to inform the public.
Residents unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit their website for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Northern Health Virtual Clinic can also be called at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to talk to a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
This is the second time in 2023 the hospital has had a temporary service interruption.
Northern Health said it appreciates the community’s patience and understanding.
