Local artist’s first solo exhibit at Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local artist’s first solo exhibit, Landscapes of the North, will be displayed in Peace Gallery North in April.
Alison Newth will display and sell her art in Peace Gallery North inside the North Peace Cultural Centre from April 7th to 29th.
“The oil paintings in my exhibit ‘Landscapes of the North’ are the result of almost two years of work,” Newth said.
“This exhibit will lead you through some of my favourite landscapes in Northern BC.”
According to her website, she usually works with acrylics, painting local landscapes and wildlife, but she recently began working with oils.
“When I paint, I try to capture the feeling of a place. Playing with colour and light allows me to enliven and enhance the subject matter,” Newth explained.
“This collection of landscapes celebrates the beauty of the north and the time we spend in nature,” Newth said.
Newth is a member of Flying Colours, the Federation of Canadian Artists and the Peace River Chapter of the federation.
The opening reception will be on April 7th from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 10015 100th Avenue.
