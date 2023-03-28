Local artist’s first solo exhibit at Peace Gallery North

A painting of the Peace River at Sunset, winding through the valley.
Peace River at Sunset by Alison Newth. Oil on canvas. (Alison Newth)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local artist’s first solo exhibit, Landscapes of the North, will be displayed in Peace Gallery North in April.

Alison Newth will display and sell her art in Peace Gallery North inside the North Peace Cultural Centre from April 7th to 29th.

“The oil paintings in my exhibit ‘Landscapes of the North’ are the result of almost two years of work,” Newth said.

“This exhibit will lead you through some of my favourite landscapes in Northern BC.”

A painting of trees in front of a lake and a hill at sunset.
Charlie Lake Sunset by Alison Newth. Oil on 1.5″ wrapped canvas. $650. (Alison Newth)

According to her website, she usually works with acrylics, painting local landscapes and wildlife, but she recently began working with oils.

“When I paint, I try to capture the feeling of a place. Playing with colour and light allows me to enliven and enhance the subject matter,” Newth explained.

A painting of a sunset on a lake with trees on the side and a mountain in the background.
Williston Lake Sunset by Alison Newth. Acrylic on 1.5″ wrapped canvas. $695. (Alison Newth)

“This collection of landscapes celebrates the beauty of the north and the time we spend in nature,” Newth said.

A painting of yellow flowers in a field.
Rudbeckia by Alison Newth. Oil on 1.5″ wrapped canvas. $675. (Alison Newth)

Newth is a member of Flying Colours, the Federation of Canadian Artists and the Peace River Chapter of the federation.

The opening reception will be on April 7th from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 10015 100th Avenue.

