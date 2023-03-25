FSJ Warming Centre closes until next season

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Warming Centre held its final day of operations on Friday until it opens its doors again next winter.
The Warming Centre provided a place to stay, warm, hot meals, laundry services, and lockers to community members in need throughout the cold winter season.
According to manager Rosena Joby, the centre was able to provide assistance to almost 700 clients per month throughout the season.
“We had some clients mention to us that they had nowhere to go during Christmas time,” said Joby.
“So, we celebrated Christmas with the clients, and they felt like we were family. It was a nice year.”
Staff member Albin Tense said the Warming Centre became a safe place with a sense of community, and many clientele felt like the centre was their home.
“No one complained, there were no fights or incidents,” said Tense.
“Most of our guests are saying once we are closed, they don’t know where to go. They are feeling confused and concerned about what they are going to do.”
On its final day of operations, staff invited clients to gather and enjoy snacks, music, and a free hamper with hygiene products and other essential items.
Joby said communication between staff and clientele was essential to a successful season at the Warming Centre.
“I think it helped them to know that we don’t look at them through any judgment or with prejudice,” said Joby.
“We were always ready to listen to their problems and I think that helped them a lot, to know they could come and talk to us.”
Although it was an emotional goodbye for some, Warming Centre clientele expressed their gratitude for the support of the staff, and look forward to coming back to the centre next season.
