FSJ RCMP ask for public assistance identifying suspect vehicle involved in shooting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a report of shots fired on the morning of March 24th.
The incident took place in the area of the 8600 block of 74th street.
The suspect vehicle is a black or dark mid-2000 Volkswagen Jetta with what appears to be a dark side tire rim.
The suspect vehicle departed 74th Street by turning westbound onto 87th Avenue.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have security camera footage of the area between the time of approximately 4:20 and 4:26 a.m. on the morning of the incident, to review their footage and report any relevant information to RCMP.
According to Fort St. John RCMP media relations officer Chad Neustater, RCMP is familiar with the inhabitants of the residence involved in the shooting.
“Though the investigation is still in the early stages, it has been determined this was a targeted incident as the inhabitants of the residence are known to police,” said Neustater.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.
Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
