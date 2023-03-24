No injuries reported in Fort St. John drive-by shooting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP received reports of shots fired on 74th Street early Friday morning in what police are calling a drive-by.
According to the detachment, frontline police officers attended the scene on the 8600 block of 74th Street and found “numerous suspected bullet holes” in the building and vehicle in front of it.
There were no injuries reported.
Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer with the Fort St. John RCMP, stated this drive-by shows a disregard for the community’s safety.
“Investigators will be giving this top priority in efforts to locate and arrest the offenders.”
Fort St. John frontline officers and the Fort St. John RCMP Serious Crimes and Forensic Identification units are currently involved in the early-stage investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.
Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
