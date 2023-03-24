No injuries reported in Fort St. John drive-by shooting

Fort St. John RCMP received reports of shots fired on 74th Street early Friday morning in what police are calling a drive-by. 
By News March 24, 2023 1 minute of reading
A suburban street in the early morning. A police car on the left and cones in the middle of the street block traffic.
74th Street in Fort St. John after a drive-by shooting. (Adam Reaburn, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP received reports of shots fired on 74th Street early Friday morning in what police are calling a drive-by. 

According to the detachment, frontline police officers attended the scene on the 8600 block of 74th Street and found “numerous suspected bullet holes” in the building and vehicle in front of it. 

There were no injuries reported. 

74th Street in Fort St. John, early morning after a drive-by shooting. (supplied)

Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer with the Fort St. John RCMP, stated this drive-by shows a disregard for the community’s safety. 

“Investigators will be giving this top priority in efforts to locate and arrest the offenders.”

Fort St. John frontline officers and the Fort St. John RCMP Serious Crimes and Forensic Identification units are currently involved in the early-stage investigation. 

74th Street in Fort St. John (Adam Reaburn, Energeticcity.ca)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. 

Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.