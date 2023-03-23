MISSING: Daralyn Supernant

The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating Daralyn Supernant.
By News March 23, 2023 1 minute of reading
A picture of a dark haired woman wearing a grey shirt.
Daralyn Supernant. (RCMP)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating Daralyn Supernant.

According to the RCMP, she was last seen on March 15th, 2023.

She was reported missing on March 22nd, 2023, and though she has not been located, police believe she may still be in the Dawson Creek area.

Supernant is described by police as 29 years old, five feet and nine inches tall, 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Supernant or where she may be, they are asked to contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.

