MISSING: Daralyn Supernant

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating Daralyn Supernant.
According to the RCMP, she was last seen on March 15th, 2023.
She was reported missing on March 22nd, 2023, and though she has not been located, police believe she may still be in the Dawson Creek area.
Supernant is described by police as 29 years old, five feet and nine inches tall, 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information about Supernant or where she may be, they are asked to contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.