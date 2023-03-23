Dust Advisory issued for Hudson’s Hope

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a dust advisory for Hudson’s Hope.
The latest advisory comes after a dust warning was in place for two days for Fort St. John earlier this week.
The advisory has been issued due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that will remain until precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.
Exposure is a concern for those with asthma, COPD, heart disease, and COVID-19, as well as pregnant women, infants and older adults.
Those with underlying medical conditions or infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.
When appropriate, the ministry also recommends physical distancing and staying indoors.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing should follow the advice of their healthcare provider.
For more information on air quality advisories, visit the Government of B.C.’s website.
