Upcoming BC Wildlife Federation 50/50 draw

The BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) is conducting another 50/50 draw on May 1st, 2023, for up to $500,000.
The BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) is conducting another 50/50 draw on May 1st, 2023, for up to $500,000.

The federation’s portion of the funds will be distributed to many projects across the province.

Projects include prescribed and cultural burns in B.C.’s interior, the Southern Interior Mule Deer and cougar projects, the Chronic Wasting Disease Initiative, the Fishing Forever program and youth education programs.

Last year, the BCWF worked with the Southern Interior Land Trust, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Province of British Columbia to restore 1.2 hectares of wetland habitat and 0.5 hectares of new riparian woodland-shrub habitat.

Conservation efforts helped protect some federally listed species at risk, like the yellow-breasted chat, western screech owl, interior snakes, great basin spadefoot, and western painted turtles.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 for one, $20 for three, $50 for ten or $100 for 30 until Friday, April 28th. The draw will be done in Surrey and announced online following the draw.

For more information on the draw and the initiatives, visit BCWF’s website.

