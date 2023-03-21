Tumbler Ridge close to being named 2023 B.C. SledTown

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Tumbler Ridge is being recognized for its snowmobiling community.
The district is currently in the finals against Sicamous to be named the 2023 SledTown in the SnowRiders SledTown ShowDown.
“We just want people to know that if you’re into sledding and you want amazing snow and amazing terrain, it’s all here in Tumbler Ridge, and we have the votes to showcase that,” said Jenna McQueen, operations manager of the Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark.
Tumbler Ridge won the title in 2019, and Sicamous last won in 2017.
The operations manager said the competition is voted on typically within the community and primarily advertised through social media.
“Basically, we get the recognition and a platform for the year to showcase the amazing sledding we have within Tumbler Ridge,” McQueen said.
“The previous trophy is sitting at the visitor centre right now, on display, and hopefully, we’ll have another one to go with it.”
On the SnowRiders website, Tumbler Ridge has kept the lead throughout the rounds, winning 74 per cent of the votes against Whistler and Squamish in the first round, 70 per cent of the votes against Blue River in the second round and 67 per cent of the votes against Revelstoke in the third round. In round four, Tumbler Ridge is sitting at 709 votes, versus Sicamous at 557.
To vote, visit SnoRiders’ website before March 26th for the SnoRiders SledTown 2023 title.
