Northern Lights College ratifies $4.8 million budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Lights College Board of Governors has ratified the institution’s $4.8 million operational budget.
The 2023-2024 budget also has a projected surplus of $50,322.
The budget includes an increase of two per cent in tuition for domestic students and 5.4 per cent for international students.
Another change noted in the budget is the college’s shift away from sessional to regular staffing to “allow for flexibility and stability of course delivery.”
Funding for multiple new positions within the college was included in the budget as part of the college’s mandate to support current and future students better.
These positions included student recruiters, education advisors, janitors and facility staff, and expansions to the information technology section.
The budget was initially approved at a board meeting on March 5th, and according to a release from Nothern Lights College, prioritizes students following the college’s “refreshed” strategic plan.
President Todd Bondaroff said the budget “is indicative of Northern Lights College’s strong position and, more importantly, of our commitment to students to provide the highest quality education and training right here in the North.”
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.