Cuts for Cans brings in over $1,500 worth of food for outreach store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The “Cuts for Cans” event at Studio 105 brought in $1,500 worth of food for the Women’s Resource Society’s outreach store earlier this month.
On March 11th, attendees received a free haircut at the local salon by donating a non-perishable food item.
Lilly Loichinger, the outreach store coordinator, said they ended up with a “mountain” of donations.
“We had a ton of people show up, we had a really good chunk of donations come in, it was really good, very helpful, and the ladies at the salon were super, super friendly,” Loichinger said.
On top of the food items, some attendees brought in other necessities, such as pads and toothbrushes.
Though the event was a success, the coordinator said they are still looking for a few items, including diaper sizes four to seven and winter clothing.
“Since the weather is still like ping-ponging back and forth between warm and cold, we’re still looking for bigger boot sizes for women’s and men’s winter coats and winter gear and gloves,” Loichinger said.
The Women’s Resource Society is located at 10051 100 Avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to drop off donations.
For more information on the society, visit their website.
