Cuts for Cans, Tax Day at Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society has a couple of events coming up in March, including the “Cuts for Cans” event at Studio 105.
On March 11th, Studio 105 at 10712 101 Avenue will be hosting the Cuts for Cans event for the society, where from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can receive a free haircut for the donation of a non-perishable food item.
The society’s Tax Day is on March 18th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for those with an income of $40,000 a year or below.
For tax help, Lilly Loichinger, the outreach store coordinator at the society, said people can bring in a photo ID and their T4 or T5007 to file their taxes online with the help of MNP. Loichinger said they will only provide help filing 2022 taxes.
Since 2020, she said the society had a 104 per cent increase in people accessing its services. The number of people accessing the services offered has stayed steady, and she expects that to continue as costs rise across the board.
As cold temperatures remain, the society is still looking for warmer winter clothes, such as gloves, hats and jackets, for their clients.
“We’re still expecting it to zigzag back and forth between very nice days and days where we’re sure that we’re living in Siberia,” Loichinger said.
The society also republished Word on the Street, which Loichinger said is a magazine-style booklet that includes all of its programs available to low-income households in Fort St. John. The booklet is available for pick up at 10051 100 Avenue.
