2023 Peace Valley Folk Fest lineup confirmed

UPDATE: Edited to include all of the local acts.
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The third annual Peace Valley Folk Fest lineup has been confirmed.
Festival organizer, Ben Waechter, said the festival will have artists from all over B.C. and across Canada coming to perform, including special performances by the Dream Dance Circus and The West Moberly Dancers.
Local acts include Tom Cole, Ghosts at Midnight, Dirty Little Kitchen, Airik Clark, Ben Matchett, Folky Strum Strum, and Summerset Shadows.
The 2023 Peace Valley Folk Fest will be from July 21st to 23rd. The festival will include workshops, food trucks and a craft beer garden.
The festival will run the same weekend as the Energetic County Fair, despite folk fest organizers pushing the dates back after it happened in 2022. Waechter said this happened by coincidence and has reached out to the Energetic County Fair organizers to avoid running on the same weekend in 2024.
For more information on the festival and the artists performing, visit the Peace Valley Folk Fest website.
2023 Peace Valley Folk Fest lineup:
- The Goddamsels
- Dana Sipos
- Kitty & The Rooster
- Mip Power Trio
- Folky Strum Strum
- Airik Clark
- Britt A.M.
- The Local Group
- The Ebbs
- Trundled
- Richard Garvey
- Clanna Morna
- Freyja Milliken
- Ghostly Hounds
- Simbiyez Wilson
- Bran Sanders
- Ila Barker
- Ghosts At Midnight
- Elijah Quinn
- Ben Matchett
- Summerset Shadows
- Fanfare
- Dirty Little Kitchen
- Tom Cole
- Lindsey Walker
