Moose Talks – Inconnu Swim Club & Peace Region Badminton Club

On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Inconnu Swim Club’s new head coach, Carmen Escobar. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her time coaching swimming in Whitehorse and with other clubs, including Mexico’s national team.
Then, we catch up with Rishav Sharma, the founder of the Peace Region Badminton and Recreational Club. He started the club to share his love of badminton with locals, and he’s preparing to compete in the BC Winter Games next week in Vernon.
Moose Talks
This episode originally aired on March 17, 2023.
