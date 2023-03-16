Northern Health responds to “inappropriate” learning materials handed out at Fort Nelson school

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Northern Health recently sent out a response to parents’ concerns surrounding explicit cards being handed out at Fort Nelson Secondary School.
Students reportedly received a deck of cards from ‘A-Z’ on sexual slang from a nurse after presenting to a physical education and health class.
The school issued an apology and outlined steps taken to address the issue moving forward.
Northern Health issued its own apology in a statement, saying, “We are aware of concerns being raised about the age-appropriateness of some of those resources.”
Northern Health is reportedly reviewing the tools and resources used when staff are providing sexual health education in schools, focusing on ensuring the materials provided are age appropriate.
The health authority will also ensure schools thoroughly review planned resources and materials in advance, according to the statement.
Addressing the materials provided directly, Northern Health said the information is available online and comes from a “credible source for evidence-based information — unlike other information that might be found online or on social media.”
The materials were reportedly used for discussing sexuality and STI prevention among youth and guardians but were not sent home with students. Instead, students were given the option to take the cards home if they chose to.
The health authority says they are following the matter closely and speaking with the school district to address the concerns.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.