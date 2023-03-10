Apology issued after “explicit” content shared with Fort Nelson students

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson Secondary School issued an apology on Thursday following a physical education and health class that handed out “explicit” resources.
According to principal Mark Lucas, the school had invited a nurse from the Fort Nelson Health Unit to teach a grade 8 and 9 class about sexual health.
In a letter sent to parents and caretakers, Lucas said the presentation covered the content outlined in the curriculum and the letter sent home, but the resources handed out after the presentation were outside of the curriculum’s parameters.
Students were given a deck of cards from ‘A-Z’ on sexual slang, which covered “sensitive/explicit information on several sexual acts and terms that the school did not direct.”
“The school did not intend to provide a platform for students to learn or be exposed to this material. I want to apologize on behalf of the school to those parents and students that were not comfortable receiving this information in this format,” Lucas said.
The principal explained the steps immediately taken to address the issue moving forward.
These new steps include requiring guests to inform educators about everything they are sharing with the students, encouraging students to talk to trusted adults about sensitive topics and making harm reduction materials available by request instead of being distributed in classrooms.
Lucas concluded the letter by saying he can be contacted for further questions, concerns or suggestions.
The full letter can be viewed below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.