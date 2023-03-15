VIDEO: Salvation Army Food Truck initiative’s torch is passed to CDN Controls

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Salvation Army food truck initiative’s annual Pass the Torch event took place on Wednesday, where CDN Controls took over for Pacific Canbriam Energy as the food truck’s sponsor.
The initiative repurposes food waste from the Site C Dam camp and redistributes it into the community. To date, the initiative has repurposed 130,000 lbs of food that would have otherwise gone to landfill.
