CDN Controls new sponsors for Food Bank truck

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Salvation Army has a new business sponsoring their food bank truck that collects between 200 to 300 meals every day from Site C.
In a “pass the torch” event Wednesday afternoon, Pacific Canbriam handed over the reins to CDN Controls.
Salvation Army executive director Jared Braun said the initiative started four years ago after hearing about how much leftover food was available each day at the Site C camp.
“We as an organization stepped up to say, well, because we’re the only food bank in town, we can take and distribute that food, but we need additional support to make that happen,” Braun explained.
Since then, the torch has been passed to a new business annually to cover the cost of picking up the food.
“This year, CDN Controls is assuming that responsibility, taking it on from Pacific Canbriam, who took it on from Surepoint Group, who took it on from Tourmaline,” Braun said.
“So it’s become a beautiful tradition, this passing the torch of community partners coming together with us to make sure that as much food as possible is recovered and got back into the community for those who need it.”
The executive director said the food bank truck picks up between 200 to 300 meals daily from Site C. ATCO prepares food for thousands of people coming through the camp each day and puts the remaining food in bins for the Salvation Army.
The meals are distributed throughout the community, including at the food bank, the Northern Center of Hope, schools and seniors homes.
Braun extended his thanks to the community for their ongoing support.
“Without the generous people in Fort St. John giving their time, giving their finances, giving their encouragement, we couldn’t do what we do,” Braun said.
To donate or for information on volunteering, visit the local Salvation Army’s website.
For more information, the CR with Braun can be viewed below:
