Kathy Kruk wins FSJ Hospital Foundation 50/50

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John resident Kathy Kruk has received over $5,000 after winning the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s 50/50 draw.
Kruk won $5,140 of the total $10,280 raised in support of the foundation and said this is the first time she’s ever won a large prize like this before.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to get a phone call and say I won something I wasn’t expecting,” Kruk said.
She said the money would go towards improvements around her home, like a new deck.
Kruk also encourages the community to continue supporting the foundation.
“You spend a little, you get a lot, and it helps out the hospital,” Kruk said.
This is the second year the foundation has run a 50/50 draw as a fundraiser. Executive director Kelly Amboe said while they had a smaller pot overall this year, they had more donors.
“We had someone purchase a whole bunch of tickets last year, so it’s definitely grown,” Amboe said.
Amboe also said they were looking into doing the 50/50 draw twice a year, with the second one for 2023 to happen sometime in the summer.
The next fundraising event for the foundation will be Bluey Days, which will be held on May 27th.
To learn more about the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and its upcoming events, visit their website or give them a call at 250-261-7563.
