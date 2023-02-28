24th Annual Bluey Day registration opens Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The first in-person Bluey Day since 2019 is opening its registration tomorrow to raise funds for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.
The foundation invites residents to register individually or as a team on March 1st, 2023, to “Be Brave and Shave.”
This year’s event will be held on May 27th at 10 a.m. at Dooley’s Barbershop at 9208 100th Street.
Since 1999, over 900 supporters have shaved their heads and raised over $2.2 million, according to the foundation.
In 1999, Constable Kevin Kult teamed up with the foundation to organize the event, where participants will spend the next few months growing their hair and collecting pledges from the community to have their head or facial hair shaved on Bluey Day.
Residents participate to show their support for family and friends who have been touched by cancer, the foundation said in a release.
Last year’s Bluey Day event saw 24 residents rise to the challenge and raised over $50K for the Hospital Foundation.
This year, the goal is to raise $100,000 for the local cancer diagnostic and treatment fund, which is used to purchase emergent equipment needed for the diagnostic imaging department, laboratory, operating theatre and endoscopy suite.
According to the foundation, these areas help with early cancer screening, diagnosis and for cancer treatment at the Community Cancer Centre.
To register for Bluey Day, visit the foundation’s website, Facebook page or call 250-261-7563 to pick up a participant’s package.
