FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 23rd annual Bluey Day fundraiser held on May 28th raised over $50,000.

With 24 participants ranging in age from 8 to over 70, the event was a success, and Kelly Amboe from the Hospital Foundation says that there is still an opportunity to donate until June 15th.

Bluey Day is an annual event where locals can “Be Brave and Shave” to raise money for lab equipment in the cancer diagnostic department.

She says that there were two gentlemen from Fort Motors who shaved, they shaved a lifeguard at the pool and also had a few private shaves on top of the many people who joined them on location at Coach Barbers.

With her third Bluey Day under her belt, Amboe describes the day as amazing.

“The stories people share and their reasons why, it’s hard to not cry the whole day sometimes because there’s some fabulous stories,” she said.

Amboe explains that the money from this day is going towards a spectra slide stainer and cover slipper, which is lab equipment for cancer diagnostic.

Next up for the foundation is the raffle for the Playhouse that WL Construction built.

The raffle tickets are still available online, and the foundation will be on location at Fort Motors on June 3rd and 4th, with food and entertainment happening on Saturday, the 4th.

“It’s a bit of a party down at Fort Motors on Saturday,” Amboe said.

The draw will be occurring on June 16th, with this one’s funds going towards the “greatest needs” at the hospital.

“I’d just like to give a final shout-out, a thank you to all the participants and everybody who donated to Bluey Days. Thank you for your support,” she said

To donate to Bluey Days or purchase raffle tickets, visit the foundation’s website.

The interview can be viewed below: